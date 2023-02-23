Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 180: Welcome to Podument Park

The long offseason is nearly over, spring training baseball begins tomorrow, and Kunj and I will be regularly podcasting again in short order! In addition to there being a dearth of baseball news, we’ve been traveling a lot over the past couple months, so there hasn’t been a good time to get back together, but hey, we’re here now.

As we discuss in the show, there will be a change in programming for 2023. Ours was one of many, many podcasts to get axed by SB Nation in their January layoffs. They will no longer be supporting it, and that’s a giant bummer. (To answer the obvious follow-up: No, there are no changes to the website and all operations are go for the coming season.)

We do have a plan to keep podcasting this year though! We can’t reveal all the specifics just yet, but the show will go on. The only catch with SBN though is that we have to change our name since Pinstripe Alley and SBN will not technically be connected to the podcast anymore. So say hello to Podument Park!

In our final PSAP episode/beta Pod Park episode, we welcome the Yankees back with a look at early spring training storylines, like Frankie Montas needing shoulder surgery, Nestor Cortes being a bit of an Opening Day roster question mark due to his hamstring, the left field and shortstop questions, and our excitement for the World Baseball Classic. There is still baseball to discuss; we’re only a little navel-gazey at the outset! (Skip to around the four-minute mark if you’d rather just hear Yankees talk.)

It’s a little strange to no longer be recording under the PSAP umbrella, as I’ve been recording podcasts under it since 2013 (back in the Lyle Overbay-infested Greg/Tanya/Jason days), albeit with a couple years off while I was working at MLB. But we go onward and upward, and as long as the energy is there to discuss the highs and lows of modern Yankees baseball, we will keep on keeping on. Thank you for tuning in and we hope that you stay with us! We’re working on getting the RSS feed moved over so that you won’t need to subscribe to anything new.

For now, you can listen to the show on the web player below or on any of your preferred podcast apps. We’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.