Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/23/23

We’re one day closer to the launch of spring training games, which are just three sleeps away now. It’ll take a while for the players to get into the swing of it and play meaningful amounts of innings, but that just means that we should get a healthy look at some up-and-comers right off the bat — not a bad deal when players like Anthony Volpe are around in camp.

It could be worse after all, we could be entering camp with nothing accomplished over the offseason thanks to a lack of spending like some teams. Josh has a few words for the owners of those teams, and it could be summarized quite well: “sell your teams.” After that Andrés dives into the latest SB Nation Reacts on your thoughts about the offseason, Matt jumps into the glorious emergence of Nestor Cortes last year, John argues that the Yanks shouldn’t waste any time in testing whether Aaron Judge can play left field, and Gary bids farewell with an ode to baseball.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankee would you want to interview, no questions off-limits, if you could?

2. Inspired by Esteban’s piece yesterday, what do you think the Yankees’ eventual City Connect jerseys will look like?