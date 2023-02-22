Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/22/23

Happy Wednesday, everyone. We’re yet another day closer to real baseball on March 30th, and hey, fake baseball to right around the corner on Saturday! At this point, give me the off-brand spring training nonsense. As Milhouse van Houten once said, “Make way for Grapefruit!”

Today on the site, Marcus will review the starting pitcher depth within the Yankees’ organization, Esteban will take on the essential work of grading the best Yankees spring training fits, and Alex will remark on Matt Carpenter’s out-of-nowhere 2022 success in pinstripes. Later on, Peter ponder if any free agent relievers are worth the Yankees’ time and Andrés will look back on when our cover photo man himself, Derek Jeter, turned back the clock for one last great season in a memorable 2012.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What are your immediate thoughts on the possibility of Aaron Judge in left field?

2. What was the last movie you saw in theaters? Was it any good?