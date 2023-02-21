Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/21/23

Happy Tuesday everyone, hope you enjoyed the long weekend if you were fortunate enough to have Presidents’ Day off. We’re now within four days of the exhibition slate kicking off, setting in motion an eight-month period in which we’ll have real, top-tier professional baseball being played. It’s close enough that we can almost taste it.

On the site, John reviews Gio Urshela’s shocking 2019 campaign, while Malachi continues his look back at previous World Baseball Classic tourneys, this time at the most recent one, the 2017 games. Also, Sam wonders if the Yankees have done enough to supplement their lineup, and Jeff discusses the lack of a true Closer in the bullpen.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you think the Yankees are more likely to deal for an outfielder or a starting pitcher at any point in 2023?

2. Which 2022 division winner is most likely to fall from their perch this season?