Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/20/23

Happy Presidents’ Day; the real president to me, is you, the reader!!!

Okay, that was extremely dumb. Let’s just all try to work past that together with some baseball content.

Today on the site, John will celebrate Presidents’ Day by discussing who would be in a Yankees presidential cabinet, Estevão will continue his review of the AL East offseason activity with a peak at the Orioles and Red Sox, and Alex will remember when DJ LeMahieu surpassed all reasonable expectations during his first year in New York. Later on, Peter will talk about the new MLB economic reform committee and its potential impact on the Yankees, Malachi will look back at Yankees at the 2013 WBC (starring a certain Bobby Béisbol), and Madison will put out the first weekly mailbag request of the exhibition season.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you have any plans to go to spring training games this year?

2. Will the Orioles be better than the Red Sox again in 2023? Or was that a one-year fluke?