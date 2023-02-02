Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/2/23

Happy Groundhog Day, folks. Regardless of whether that groundhog sees his shadow or not it’s going to be nice and freezing this weekend, so it sure feels like winter will be around for a while still. That’s neither here nor there though — the real winter that we care about is nearly done and spring is waiting to pop its head out in Florida.

There’s plenty to cover today, so let’s jump right into the rundown. Jeff recaps the Yankees portion of the newest ESPN top 100 prospect list, Josh opines on the state of the middle relief role in the game prompted by Chad Green’s departure, and Gary takes us through Don Mattingly’s emergence in 1984 for our most surprising seasons series. In the afternoon, we’ve got Andrés diving into why Giancarlo Stanton is a decent bet to bounce back this year, Malachi examining the wild cards from ZiPS’ projections on the team, and Peter breaking down all that went wrong from the ownership clubhouse when Dick Monfort opened his mouth (again).

Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s the coldest temperature that you’re comfortable going out to watch a game in?

2. What are your expectations for Spencer Jones in his first full season as a pro?