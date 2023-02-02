Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/2/23

NY Daily News | Matthew Roberson: The left field dilemma has been a sore point all offseason, and its grown increasingly obvious that the Yankees aren’t going to make a big splash to fill it before the season starts. One name that has been floated as an option throughout was Jurickson Profar, and the 29-year-old has surprisingly not gotten signed yet heading into the final weeks before camp opens. For a variety of reasons, including making the team floor stronger and providing insurance should DJ LeMahieu’s injury history start to catch up to him, the Yanks could take a low-risk gamble on adding him aboard.

The Athletic | Chris Kirschner: Spencer Jones drew immediate comparisons to the Yankees’ superstar Aaron Judge when they drafted him in 2022, which is unfair to the youngster trying to prove himself as a major leaguer but the template is noticeable. The large frame and power bat outfielder does indeed fit the mold that Judge embodies but the similarities go deeper, and the Yankees are hopeful that Jones can fly through the farm system just as Judge did a few years ago.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The departure of Chad Green is a somber sight in and of itself, as the reliever was a core member of the bullpen throughout the team’s current championship window. It was made even more bitter by the fact that he went to a division rival, and with a contract that seems fairly low-risk with a decent chance of blossoming into a key addition for a Blue Jays ‘pen that sorely needs depth. That begs the question, did the Yankees make a mistake in letting him go?