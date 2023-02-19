Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/19/22

There’s not much more to be said — we nearly have live Yankees baseball. We’re under a week away from the first exhibition games, and then we’ll be counting down the days to the start of the regular season itself. Meanwhile the camp continues to get underway with pitchers and catchers getting comfortable down in the Florida sunshine. Considering this native New Yorker is still waiting patiently for the winter to thaw, I can’t say I’m not a little jealous.

While we’re here, let’s get into what’s in store for the rest of the day, shall we? Josh makes some comparisons for Aaron Judge’s upcoming season with his fellow 60-homer club member’s follow-up years, Esteban breaks down an at-bat from Jose Trevino’s elite first half, Estevão begins a mini-series on the actions that the Yanks’ AL East rivals took over the offseason, Matt looks into a curious case of mistaken identity from way back in the day, and John goes over the latest social media spotlight.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How close to his first half performance will Jose Trevino’s bat be this year?

2. If you could tag along with any player in spring camp, who would you choose?