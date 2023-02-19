Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/19/23

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The left field spot has been the one that has arguably been the most discussed for the Yankees going into spring training. While he’s expected to primarily DH, Giancarlo Stanton will be in the outfield mix according to Aaron Boone, giving the Yankees’ manager some flexibility and options. While he didn’t say whether or not Stanton would factor into the left field conversation specifically, Boone didn’t rule out him getting some time in the field.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: There was some worry about Nestor Cortes when he pulled out of the World Baseball Classic with an injury. However, the hamstring strain appears to have been just a been a slight speed bump, as Cortes was already back on the mound by Friday.

NorthJersey.com | Pete Caldera: Clay Holmes was a revelation in the Yankees’ bullpen in 2022, especially in a first half which saw him take over the closer role. He did so primarily thanks to an incredible sinker, which often popped, even while he was a struggling member of the Pirates.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Another opening in the Yankees’ general roster is in the rotation with Frankie Montas likely out for a while. One contender for that spot could be Clarke Schmidt, who’s showed up to spring training with a tweak to his arsenal. Schmidt has added a cutter, and the early reviews on it are good.

MLB.com | Mark Feinsand: Here is a conversation with Yankees assistant general manager Michael Fishman. The conversation ranges on him coming up in the game and getting the job with the Yankees, as well as the Nick Swisher trade, which he recommended, and helped get him a seat at the table.