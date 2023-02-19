Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Valentines, Workouts, and Charity

It has been a veritable whirlwind of a week in the baseball world, as pitchers and catchers have finally reported to spring training. As Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and friends begin their throwing programs, we turn once more to their social media accounts to see what they’ve been up to when they’re not at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Valentine’s Day

Lost in the excitement of pitchers and catchers reporting was the fact that Tuesday was Valentine’s Day. This Latin teacher has always wondered how a martyred Christian priest from the third century joined forces with a god of love worshipped by the people who killed him to create a romance-themed holiday centered on roses and chocolate.

Many Yankees had plans this Valentine’s Day, and fortunately for their significant others, those plans did not involve pondering historical happenstances and the evolution of holidays, but rather stuff that was actually romantic.

The excitement is building

We’re not the only ones excited for the season to begin. Relief ace Jonathan Loáisiga is pumped about the high levels of firepower found on the Yankees pitching staff, while catcher Jose Trevino is excited to run it back in year two.

There’s always time for charity

Baseball season may be underway, but that does not mean that there’s no time to do some good in the community. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole and his wife Amy took some time to co-host a fundraiser for pediatric cancer research, one of the many charitable causes that they have contributed to over the last few years.

Carlos Rodón, meanwhile, shared a bit of charity work that he did this past winter, courtesy of the, uh, generosity (is that the right word?) of Yankees Twitter. After a small army of Yankees fans decided to collectively Venmo the free agent to “bribe” him to come to the Bronx, Rodón used that money to help a teenager whose house burned down.