Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/18/23

If you haven’t already marked your calendar, schedule a reminder for 1:05pm ET a week from today. That’s what the Yankees will be taking on the Phillies on the road in Clearwater for the first game of the Grapefruit League season. It’s not Opening Day, but it will be pretty dang nice to see the ol’ pinstripers on the field again after four months away. We’re almost there.

Today on the site, Andrés will argue why the Yankees shouldn’t waste their second chance to go after Manny Machado next offseason, Alex will remember some memorable spring performances of years past (for better and worse), and Estevão will consider the Yankees’ own reaction to the challenges to their pitching depth. Also, Josh will ruminate on the ripple effects of MLB perhaps going vertical with broadcasting, Casey will discuss fan perception of the excitement of spring training, and Matt will name the Yankees’ All-Relatives Team.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Where will the still-unsigned Jurickson Profar ultimately land?

2. Will the recently-signed Cole Hamels throw a single inning for the Padres? (This is irrelevant to the Yankees, but I am fascinated since he has made just one MLB appearance this decade.)