The Yankees’ All-Time Relatives Team

Last Sunday, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The win gave Mahomes his second title, and along with his two MVPs, has cemented him as on a track to be one of the all-time NFL greats.

However, in college and when he began his professional career, one of the most discussed things about him was a fun fact. The quarterback is a second-generation athlete, as he is the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes. The elder Mahomes played 11 seasons in the big leagues for a variety of teams. While 11 seasons is nothing to scoff at, the pitcher Mahomes has clearly been eclipsed by the quarterback Mahomes in the realms of their particular sports.

It also got us thinking about some Yankees who have family connections elsewhere within baseball. That’s right: It’s time to make the Yankees All-Relative team.

(Note: This team is going to be made up of players of whom their status as a relative is one of the most known things about them, as opposed to just the best players with relatives who played in the majors. Joe DiMaggio, for example, had two brothers play in the bigs. However, he’s most known for being all-time great Joe DiMaggio, not for his brother Dom also being pretty good.)

McCullers was a Yankees reliever from 1989-90. His son, Lance Jr., is now partially the bane of the Yankees’ existence as a member of the Astros’ pitching staff. Meanwhile, he was once the bane of my mother’s existence and his struggles made him her all-time least favorite Yankee.

Molina did win the 2009 World Series with the Yankees and is the answer to the trivia question of “Who hit the last home run at the old Yankee Stadium?” However, the most known thing about him is arguably being one of three Molina brothers — along with Bengie and Yadier — to have a decade-plus long MLB career as a catcher.

First Baseman: Clay Bellinger

The father of weird career-haver Cody, Bellinger was a bench player for the 1999-2001 Yankees, winning two World Series rings. He also would have been the defensive hero of Mike Mussina’s perfect game if Carl Everett had swung just a little bit lower.

Second Base: Sandy Alomar

Well-known as a great defensive infielder, Alomar played 15 years in the bigs, including with the Yankees from 1974-76. He is also the father of arguably two better players in Sandy Jr. —who broke the Yankees’ hearts in 1997 — and Hall of Famer Roberto.

The son of perhaps the most beloved Yankee of all-time in Yogi, Dale Berra had a brief run with the Bombers in 1985-86. He even briefly played for his dad before George Steinbrenner fired him 16 games into ‘85. Before coming to New York, Dale had spent eight years with the Pirates, mostly as a bench infielder, winning a World Series in 1979. His Yankee tenure is mostly known for a less than stellar baserunner mistake.

Third Base: Aaron Boone

His status as the current Yankees manager and a certain home run he hit maybe tests our guidelines of being known for being someone’s relative, but it’s quite well known that he comes from one of the most famous baseball families. There’s his brother, Bret, who was a three-time All-Star. Their dad, Bob, played 19 years in the bigs behind the plate and later managed the Royals and Reds (overlapping with Aaron’s Cincinnati tenure, too). Bob himself is the son of a major leaguer, with his father, Ray, having a 13-year career. The Boones are one of just five families who’ve had three generations of players make the majors.

Left Field: Felipe Alou

A Yankee from 1971-73, Alou is another on this team because he comes from such a notable baseball family. He has two brothers — including fellow Yankee Matty — a son, a cousin, and a nephew who have all played in the majors. He gets extra credit and the nod for this team as he’s also the father of current Yankees third-base coach Luis Rojas.

Center Field: Ken Griffey

Like another name who is about to appear later on this list, it’s a little unfair to mention Griffey as only a relative, as he was a pretty good player himself. He won two World Series titles, and made three All-Star teams over his 19-year career. However, his accomplishments were outdone by his son, Ken Griffey Jr. If anything, the elder Griffey’s Yankee career — from 1982-86 — prevented the younger one from ever wanting to play in the Bronx.

Right Field: Bobby Bonds

No shade to Bobby, who was a dynamic player and three-time All-Star, including with the Yankees in 1975. However these days when he’s mentioned, it’s usually in relation to his son and all-time home run king, Barry Bonds.

Designated Hitter: Stephen Drew

The younger brother of J.D., Drew makes this team for being not only the subject of a meh Yankees’ trade, but also a meh Yankees’ signing. Although he was a fine player outside of New York, if history remembers any Drew, it will be the All-Star who changed the rules of the MLB Draft when he exploited a loophole.

There are others who could’ve made this list, so let us know your favorite Yankee relative.