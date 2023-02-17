Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/17/23

Happy Friday, everyone. It was an uneventful day in camp for the Yankees yesterday, which passes as a positive, as no news is good news generally during spring training. Elsewhere, there was plenty news of arbitration hearings being concluded, with a story coming out of Brewers camp as Corbin Burnes criticized the club for their tactics during arbitration, including, in his words “putting me at the forefront of why we didn’t make the postseason last year”. Certainly an interesting look at the kinds of moves teams make against their own players in an effort to keep salaries down.

On the site, Sam discusses perhaps the most valuable surprise season in Yankees history, that of Aaron Judge’s 2017 campaign. Also, Malachi looks back on the Yankees in the 2009 World Baseball Classic, Matt remembers a remarkable game from the early days of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, and Andrés pitches Spencer Turnbull as someone the Yankees should consider in trade with their pitching staff hurting a bit at the moment. Plus, Gary writes on his experience sitting in the stands at the last game at Yankee Stadium before the 1994 strike.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees end up dealing for a starting pitcher at some point during the season?

2. Will Gary Sánchez sign with a team before spring training ends?