Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/16/23

To paraphrase Charles Dickens, “Frankie Montas was dead, to begin with.”

That’s a little dramatic since the man is (thankfully) in fine health otherwise, but Montas has seemingly gone the way of Ben Rortvedt, Pedro Feliciano, Carl Pavano, and any other perpetually-injured player from days of yore who might pop into your mind. He will have shoulder surgery and despite some vague second-half hopes from Aaron Boone and the Yankees, I would be surprised if he throws another pitch in pinstripes. What a bust of a trade! The Yankees will just have to hope that their pattern of only trading prospects who don’t turn into much holds true. Ken Waldichuk might have something to say about it.

Today on the site, Marcus will review the outfield depth in the Yankees system and Jeff will look at the remaining free agent starting pitcher options to see if any make sense on a one-year deal to replace Montas. Later on, Josh will remember when Gary Sánchez stunned baseball to take the sport by storm in late 2016, and Peter will discuss the new crackdown on deliveries and how it could affect Nestor Cortes’ boldest moves (even though his normal stylings are reportedly fine).

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which deadline trade bums you out more, 2021 Joey Gallo or 2022 Frankie Montas?

2. Which Mets player do you most wish was on the Yankees?