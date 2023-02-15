VOTE: Did the Yankees do enough this winter?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across Major League Baseball. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After a disastrous four-game sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros that left a sour taste in the mouths of the organization despite what was, overall, a fairly successful year (hey, 99 wins and an ALCS appearance are nothing to sneeze at), the winter was filled with much fear and trepidation. Would Aaron Judge remain in New York? Would Brian Cashman find buyers for Aaron Hicks and/or Josh Donaldson? Were there more free agents for the Bombers to consider? How large of a role would the prospects be expected to play? Would they close the gap with an Astros ballclub that has had their number for years?

Up until now, it’s been all talk, but at long last, the winter is over! With pitchers and catchers reporting today and a sizeable portion of position players expected later this week, the 2023 rendition of the Chase for 28 is officially underway. While we’re still more than a week away from the first spring training game and six weeks away from Opening Day, the time for talk is over.

Well, for the Yankees, that is. For us, the conversation is just beginning! Through the SB Nation Reacts series, we’re turning the microphone over to all of you. Did the Yankees do enough this winter? Which position are you most concerned about as they prepare for Opening Day?

