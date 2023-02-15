Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/15/23

We’re just one day away from pitchers and catchers officially reporting and opening up spring training. Of course, a lot of the team and staff have already made their way down to Tampa and have started their workouts, but getting things going with the full squad will be a promising step towards getting this season going at last.

Without further ado, let’s get into what’s in store for today. Gary starts the day off with a look back at the brief career of Edwar Ramirez, and Esteban breaks down the recent PECOTA projections for the Yankees. Alex highlights another Alex when he looks back at A-Rod’s 2015 resurgence, and finally we’ve got Malachi taking us back to the 2006 World Baseball Classic and the performances of the various Yankees that participated.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Name a random Yankee that you can remember from the past 20 years.

2. Who is your guess for team MVP during the World Baseball Classic?