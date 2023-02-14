Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/14/23

I’ve long since accepted that the “zombie runner” extra-inning rule wasn’t going anywhere since both the players and owners love it. It’s whatever. I’m not a fan personally, but so it goes. I just wish that we got a normal 10th (and 11th) inning before we entered the kind of weirdo baseball where you can simply walk off on back-to-back outs and nothing else. Oh well!

Today on the site, Marcus will discuss the third-base depth in the Yankees’ system and Kevin will look back on Dellin Betances’ phenomenal breakout season as a rookie in 2014, cementing a valuable bullpen role for several years under Joe Girardi. Later on, Sam will celebrate Valentine’s Day with reasons to love and hate each of MLB’s 2023 rule changes, and Peter will give a somewhat tongue-in-cheek take on what the Yankees can learn from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What do you think of Derek Jeter joining Fox Sports’ studio in 2023?

2. How deep into an extra-inning game would you accept the zombie runner? The 11th? The 12th? Beyond? Never? Or are you fine with it in the 10th?