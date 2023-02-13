Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/13/23

New York Daily News | Fiifi Frimpong: During the FOX Super Bowl pregame show, Derek Jeter revealed that he would be joining the network’s MLB broadcast team starting in 2023. He appeared onstage with Michael Strahan and reunited with former teammate Alex Rodriguez, whom he will be joining alongside David Ortiz in the studio. It will be interesting to see the dynamic between Jeter and Rodriguez given their well-documented falling out and icy relationship while teammates in New York and after their respective careers ended.

New York Post | Peter Botte: Josh Hart is currently one of the best rebounding guards in baseball and he credits his abilities to baseball. He says that the skills needed to track flyballs playing Little League outfield have translated to prowess off the boards. He also credits his great-uncle Elston Howard as an inspirational figure in his life. Hart relayed that he tries to model his character and work ethic off his great-uncle, the first black player to play for the Yankees, a 12-time All-Star and the 1963 MVP.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Blue Jays had already signed one former Yankee reliever this winter in the form of a two-year deal for Chad Green, and now they’ve struck again. They signed Luke Bard to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. Bard joined the Yankees on a minor league deal in August after being designated for assignment by the Rays, and made only one major league appearance — one scoreless inning against the A’s — before again being designated for assignment.