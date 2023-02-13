Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/13/23

And now, we’ve officially reached the ended of the NFL season, paving the way for the return of baseball. With the Super Bowl in the books, we can turn our attention to pitchers and catchers, the WBC, spring training, and eventually, the regular season. The Super Bowl itself was a highly entertaining game, though not one left unmarred by some questionable late-game officiating.

Get your week started with Esteban’s rundown of the early AL ZiPS projections. Also, we continue working through the best surprise Yankees seasons with Matt’s look at Bartolo Colon’s 2011 campaign, and Estevao remembers the Yankee tenure of Grant Jackson.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many games will Anthony Volpe start in the majors in 2023?

2. Who has a better shot at making it to the Super Bowl in the next five years, the Giants or Jets?