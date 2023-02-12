Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/12/23

There’s baseball approaching rapidly on the horizon, but for one more time football is going to dominate the day. The Super Bowl is here, and whether you’re watching for the game or the ads plenty of eyes will be on the NFL’s championship. Once we get past today, it’s smooth sailing for baseball hype to build up with the NBA and NHL biding their time until their respective playoffs.

While there’s a lull before the action, let’s run through what we’ve got for you today. Jeff starts us off with a look at the most likely non-roster invitees who could make it into the bullpen, and Peter profiles a potential trade with the Mariners for some starting depth in Chris Flexen. Then Estevão recounts the time that the Yankees had to fill in for a starter they actually didn’t acquire but thought that they had, Matt looks back at the football championships played at the old Yankee Stadium, and John takes us through the social media spotlight.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who’s winning the Super Bowl tonight, Chiefs or Eagles?

2. What’s got your attention lately as we push through these last few days before spring?