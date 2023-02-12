Yankees Social Media Spotlight: A Dream of Spring

It’s here, it’s here, it’s finally here! At long last, the winter is officially over, as the first players report to spring training tomorrow. How have the Yankees been spending their final week of the winter before getting to work?

One Last Vacation

While a professional baseball career might seem like a six month vacation to most of us — travel to a dozen different cities, all expenses paid — at the end of the day, players have little time for themselves or their families from February to (ideally) late October. Because of that, it’s not a surprise that multiple Yankees took some time to relax this week. Wandy Peralta spent some time ... I’ll be honest I’m not quite sure exactly where this is, although I presume it’s both somewhere warm and Nickelodeon-related. Perhaps a cruise?

Choosing to believe they all wore pink because they were hunting down this Wandy and Wanda photo pic.twitter.com/p9kiphBt61 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 5, 2023

Closer to home, Gleyber Torres became the most recent Yankee to stop by Madison Square Garden.

Look who’s at the Garden pic.twitter.com/D8e1LAuhxC — Mario Gomez ️ (@marioagomez_1) February 6, 2023

Speaking of the Garden, did you know that the newest member of the Knicks, Josh Hart, is related to Yankees royalty? The 2016 NCAA National Champion is the great-nephew of Yankees legend Elston Howard.

Back To School

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole stopped by his alma mater, Orange Lutheran High School Athletics, to visit with the school baseball team. According to this tweet, he will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame this summer, although he’ll likely not be in attendance as the Yankees spend very little time on the West Coast in June (a pair of short stints bookending the month).

It was an awesome day having Gerrit Cole ‘08 back on campus. OLu baseball players had the opportunity for a Q&A session during his visit.



Gerrit will be in season when he is inducted into the OLu HOF in June. It was great to have him back. Thanks Gerrit. #OLuOn2 /// #WeAreOLu pic.twitter.com/AiPV31l85z — OLu Athletics (@OLu_Athletics) February 8, 2023

Invitation Received

Earlier this week, the Yankees announced the list of non-roster invitees. Not surprisingly, prospect Andres Chaparro is excited.

Nestor Gets Hyped Up

Speaking of excited, Nestor Cortes dropped a hype video filled with highlights from last season. The lefty will look to hit the ground running this spring, as he prepares to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Anthony Rizzo expresses condolences

Last, and certainly not least, we wrap up this week’s roundup with a sad story. As many fans know, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in April 2008, back when he was a minor leaguer in the Red Sox organization. While, thankfully, he has been in remission since October of that year, he has used his platform to support those battling all forms of cancer, particularly children.

Unfortunately, a young girl named Molly whom he visited passed away this week. Rizzo took a moment to remember her and tell her story on Twitter.