Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/11/23

A week from today, pitchers and catchers will have reported to spring training in Tampa, and while baseball won’t be truly back until Opening Day (or even exhibition season), it will feel a lot better than it does now. The little things carry us over to the finish line of a new season. We’re almost there.

Today on the site, John will offer an assessment of Anthony Volpe’s true odds of making the Opening Day roster and Kevin will preview the Yankees’ 2023 schedule with noted highlights and potential tough stretches. Later on, Peter will muse on the varied impact (or lack thereof in one case) of Bally Sports’ financial troubles on the Padres and Yankees’ spending, and Matt will send us home with an amusing rundown of the Yankees’ all-time team of full-sentence names.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who plays more games for the Yankees over the next two seasons, Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza?

2. Which current MLB teams is furthest away from making the playoffs?