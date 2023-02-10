Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/10/23

Hello again! Many thanks to Jake, Madison, and the rest of the PSA staff, as they ran the show while I was off in Thailand for the past couple weeks (pro tip: go visit the Phuket Elephant Sanctuary if you ever get a chance). I’m back and somewhat jetlagged, but I’m glad that it worked out so that there’s only a little bit of time remaining until spring training begins. Bring on the baseball.

Today on the site, Marcus will continue his own series on the Yankees’ system depth by examining stacked shortstop, Alex will discuss the Grover Cleveland-esque Justin Wilson in another transaction tree recap, and Peter will look at Mike Mussina’s resurgent farewell in 2008 as part of the 25 Most Surprising Seasons series. Later on, Casey will go down a Yankees-related rabbit hole of jersey numbers and home run totals, Sam will muse about former Yankee Gary Sánchez’s uncertain plans for 2023, and Matt will recount the story of a bizarre 1920 shutout from ace Bob Shawkey.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who is your early pick to win the World Baseball Classic now that the rosters are released?

2. Will the 2023 WBC be the last time that Robinson Canó plays competitive baseball?