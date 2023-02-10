Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/10/23

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: The Padres have been spending fast and loose with their cash this offseason, continuing their ascent into the upper levels of the baseball world (Yu Darvish was the latest benefactor). One player who they haven’t locked down, however, is their third baseman, Manny Machado. The six-time All-Star can opt out of his deal with San Diego after this season, and while the Padres also want to extend him, expect both New York teams to make a run at Machado if he tests the market. If that happens, it would be a second chance for the Yankees in particular after a lengthy free agency process following the 2018 season ended up going nowhere.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: With training camp set to open in just a matter of days, Hoch has you covered with all of the beats to watch out for in spring. The name of the game is simple — pay attention to shortstop and left field, where a host of options for the former and a lack of options for the latter could draw out a competition for the starting roles well into March.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Aaron Judge is back with the Yankees, but for a brief moment in the winter, it appeared like he was good and gone. At that time it appeared that the Giants had won him over, and while those reports were quickly squashed and Hal worked some 11th hour magic to coax him back, several of the Giants’ players seemed convinced that he was joining them. The sting from that rejection is apparent as they now start to report to camp and talk a little about how the offseason played out, and it certainly wasn’t made better once the Carlos Correa saga unfolded right after.

Finally, some clarification on news from yesterday: It was first reported that Nestor Cortes, Gleyber Torres, and Jonathan Loaisiga would be the only commits from the Yankees in the World Baseball Classic, but Kyle Higashioka will also participate on Team USA.

#Yankees in the World Baseball Classic:



Kyle Higashioka

Nestor Cortes

Gleyber Torres

Jonathan Loaisiga — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 10, 2023

All 20 teams’ WBC rosters were officially revealed on Thursday night, and that’s how we learned of the Higashioka update. Former Yankees who are on rosters include The Netherlands’ Didi Gregorius, Israel’s Richard Bleier, Team USA’s Lance Lynn & Adam Ottavino, Mexico’s Luis Cessa & Giovanny Gallegos, Colombia’s Gio Urshela & Donovan Solano, and most notably, the Dominican Republic’s Gary Sánchez & Robinson Canó.