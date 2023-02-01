Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/1/23

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: The Yankees have this lefty, who doesn’t look like a conventional pitcher, mixes pitches and manages contact, and carries an air of goofiness, while being nearly unhittable. That pitcher is Wandy Peralta. The fan favorite had something of a coming-out party in the 2022 postseason, throwing in every single ALDS game against the Guardians. More than that, though, he engineered a 53-percent ground-ball rate and 2.72 ERA while providing much needed relief depth, and as he heads into his walk year in 2023, he might be the most unheralded, but important, part of the Yankee roster.

New York Post | Ryan Glasspiegel: Peralta’s presence gets more pronounced with the news that veteran reliever Chad Green signed yesterday with the Toronto Blue Jays. Green is expected to be on the shelf until at least June as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, and his contract is appropriately convoluted with a range of options, maxing out at three years. The 31-year old had been a Yankee since 2016, posting a 3.17 ERA in his time with the club.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: What do we know about Shohei Ohtani’s 2023? We know it’s the last season the Angels have guaranteed control over the 2021 MVP, and we know that it’s very unlikely they deal him to either New York team over the course of the season. Once Ohtani hits free agency though, its expected that the Mets will take a run at landing the two-way star, but the Yankees seem (for now) to be staying out of the signal game.