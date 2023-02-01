Today on Pinstripe Alley - 2/1/23

Happy first day of February everyone! We’re now just a couple of weeks from pitchers and catchers reporting. As always, that day won’t actually entail much more than a bunch of baseball dudes stretching in Arizona and Florida, but it’s something.

As it’s the first of the month, Peter will provide our monthly GM poll, even if not much has happened in the last month that could change one’s sentiment toward Brian Cashman. Peter will also continue our Best Surprise Season series with a look back at Willie Randolph’s 1978 campaign. Later, catch John’s discussion Backyard Baseball, and Alex’s look at the Sonny Gray trade tree, as well as another At-Bat of the week from Esteban.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Say I offer you two groups: Group A contains just Anthony Volpe, while Group B contains every other prospect in our Top Ten prospects series. Which group contains the player that will have the most career WAR when all’s said and done?

2. Which of the Yankees’ AL East rivals concerns you the most as spring training nears?