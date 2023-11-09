Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/9/23

New York Post | Joel Sherman: The aftermath of Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman’s bizarre Tuesday has continued on. While there are certainly things Cashman and the general front office know that we the general fans will never know, the comments were odd, and point to Cashman being a bit of his own worst enemy.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: Among the free agents available this winter is third baseman Matt Chapman, who the Yankees are at least keeping an eye on according to sources. Chapman has both offensive and defensive prowess at a position that has been a bit of black hole for the Yankees over the last two years.

MLB.com | Jesse Borek: Among the Yankees’ prosects taking part in this year’s Arizona Fall League is shortstop Caleb Durbin, who’s on the verge of a bit of history. Through 21 games in Arizona, Durbin has racked up 20 steals, putting him within reach of the league record: Rick Holifield with 24 in 1994. Add in ones from his regular minor league season, and he’s nearing 60 in 2023, which has been a very impressive campaign for Durbin.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: In a couple weekS, there’s set to be a vote for the 2024 Hall of Fame class via the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee Managers/Executives/Umpires ballot. Among those up for consideration is former Yankees player and manager Lou Pinella, whose case is profiled here. While Pinella started his managerial career with the Yankees, he’s most known for his time with the Reds and Mariners, the former of which he led to the 1990 World Series title.