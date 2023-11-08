Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/8/23

In a vacuum, it’s good when leadership is forced to speak on problems at an organization. Accountability is key, and considering how many owners around baseball are loathe to comment on anything, it’s nice that Hal Steinbrenner said ... something yesterday, and that Brian Cashman kept his word with the media.

However, when the comments are, well, this absolute nonsense, then maybe it’s better to just put on a muzzle or honk like the teachers in Peanuts.

Today on the site, Peter will grade Wandy Peralta’s 2023 and John will give his take on Cashman’s comments with a fascinating comparison that I haven’t seen elsewhere yet to doomed former New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman. Later on, Kevin goes back a decade for our next member of the PSA Top 100 and Josh presents the Yankees’ results from the annual SB Nation offseason simulation.

Questions/Prompts:

1. You’re going to (understandably) want to talk about Brian Cashman, so just opine away! Anything on your mind.

2. What was the most worst quote yesterday from Cashman or Steinbrenner?