Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/7/23

We’re still in that awkward comedown from the World Series, after the champagne has been popped and before the hot stove has really started roaring. For the next week or so, MLB will try to keep us entertained with awards announcements; we saw Anthony Volpe win a Gold Glove a couple nights ago, and Silver Sluggers will come out Thursday night. That said, those announcements probably aren’t exciting as, wait for it, the manager drama that unfolded yesterday, with the Cubs letting go of David Ross to sign long-time Brewers manager Craig Counsell, and the Mets hiring away Yankee bench coach Carlos Mendoza.

It’ll be a lighter day on this Tuesday, as Matt reviews the odd little season of Keynan Middleton, effective reliever who unfortunately was a symbol of the Yankees’ strange 2023 trade deadline. Also, Matt keeps our Top 100 series rolling, with a look back on the career of Chris Chambliss, and goes over the tale of the tape for the AL Cy Young Award.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who will play more games for the Yankees for the rest of their career, Gleyber Torres or Anthony Rizzo?

2. Which managerial signing surprised you most yesterday?