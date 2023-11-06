Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza hired as Mets manager

The Yankees’ coaching staff has been a subject of much criticism over the past couple seasons, and now is losing one of the top minds on the team. Carlos Mendoza, long regarded as an MLB manager-in-waiting, is crossing town to take over the manager job of the New York Mets.

Mendoza’s been involved with the Yankees’ coaching staff since becoming an infield instructor in 2009, and has served as bench coach the last four seasons — meaning he’s had some real experience managing games given Aaron Boone’s ejection track record. He’ll take over a Mets dugout that’s coming off a massively disappointing 2023 and in the midst of something of an overall, as new president of baseball operations David Stearns sets a new direction for the franchise.

Speaking of Stearns, there were a number of rumors the former Brewers executive would prefer Craig Counsell, the longtime Milwaukee manager, to come with Stearns out to Queens. Per Ken Rosenthal, it appears that Counsell is taking a different approach to the next stage of his career:

Craig Counsell will manage next season, but NOT the Brewers or Mets, sources tell @TheAthletic. He is heading to a team with an existing manager. Mets hiring Carlos Mendoza, per @Joelsherman1 and @JonHeyman — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 6, 2023

Unfortunately for any Yankee fan looking for a change in the dugout, one minute before I hit “publish” on this story, Rosenthal gave us an update on the status of Mr. Counsell. Looks like Aaron Boone is sticking around as Counsell heads to the Brewers’ division rival on the North Side of Chicago.

Cubs hiring Counsell, sources tell @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 6, 2023

So much for David Ross in Chicago.

Best of luck to Mendoza as he attempts to wrangle control over a team that can vary between chaos and competent at the best of times. Stearns was particularly complimentary of Mendoza’s experience and communication skills, and we’ll see what the two are able to do as the Mets begin a retooling process.

As for the Yankees, they will now need to fill a second spot on their coaching staff in 2024. In addition to Mendoza departing, interim hitting coach Sean Casey also said that he would not return next year. No concrete news has emerged yet regarding what the Yankees will do, but PSA will keep you posted.