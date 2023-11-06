MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Last night, Major League Baseball and Rawlings announced the recipients of the 2023 Gold Gloves, and Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe received the honor at shortstop for the American League. He beat out the Twins’ Carlos Correa and the Rangers’ Corey Seager for the award and became the first Yankees rookie to win one at any position (let alone shortstop, where only Derek Jeter had won before in pinstripes). As noted by MLB’s Sarah Langs, he’s the youngest shortstop to win it since Tigers Hall of Famer Alan Trammell in 1980 and just the second rookie after Jeremy Peña last year. Congrats to the Fox!

Anthony Rizzo was also up for a potential Gold Glove at first base. Instead of taking home the fifth such honor of his career, it went to a first-time winner, Nathaniel Lowe of the Rangers.

Congrats to Anthony Volpe on his Gold Glove season. Was a lot of fun to put his defensive highlights together.



Sports Illustrated | Patrick McAvoy: Ah, the first week of the offseason — an era filled with clickbait headlines, months-old rumors passed off as breaking news, and all in all, a scarcity of new information until the GM meetings in early December. And so, who is the “highly-sought superstar” mentioned in this headline that the Yankees will “surprisingly” pursue this winter? None other than Shohei Ohtani, the player whose free agency has been the big topic of conversation since Aaron Judge signed his contract last winter. Reporting comments from Bob Nightengale, McAvoy notes that while the Dodgers remain the favorites, half the league will be in pursuit of the two-way player.

The hot stove can’t get here soon enough.

FanGraphs | David Laurila: Which Yankees prospect had the best performance, at least by wRC+, within the farm system? Was it Jasson Domínguez or Austin Wells, two prospects that climbed multiple levels to make their major league debuts in early September? Perhaps Spencer Jones, who looks like the result of a science experiment that saw Aaron Judge cloned and turned into a left-handed hitter? Nope, it was Ben Rice, a catcher who spent most of the year at Double-A Somerset and who slashed .324/.434/.615 with 20 home runs. While very few know about him, his low strikeout rate (18.7 percent) relative to most power hitters and high walk rate (13.3 percent) should give fans something to get excited about.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Throughout the early portion of the winter, trickles of rumors and leaks have spilled out of Yankee Stadium and the spring training facilities about the team’s audit and self-reflection after this disaster of a season. The GM meetings in December, however, should give some more clues, as it will be the first time since August that Brian Cashman will get in front of a microphone. Given Cashman’s tendency to use a lot of words to say nothing we didn’t already know, it’s unlikely that we will get major insight into the team’s self-reflection, but it will at least be something.