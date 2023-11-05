Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/5/23

For me, offseason Today on PSA’s are the time for random old Yankees in the lead photo. Because why the hell not remember a guy on an otherwise-irrelevant fall/winter day? So behold in the top image: Antonio Osuna. Yes, the 2003 Yankees were one of my first great loves*, why do you ask?

*The love did not really extend to Osuna, but I do remember his existence.

Today on the site, it’s all about Yankees lore, as Matt brings us back to the somewhat-forgotten 1957 World Series and some heroics by Elston Howard and Hank Bauer that were lost to history. Next, John goes to more recent times for our 87th-ranked player on the PSA Top 100 (one of my personal favorites), and a little while later, he’ll return to present this week’s social media roundup.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will you watch the Chiefs/Dolphins game this morning in Germany?

2. Would you watch an MLB game aired early on a Sunday if was played in Germany?