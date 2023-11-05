Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Judge receives Roberto Clemente Award

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and the 2023 Yankees season shrinks further into the rearview mirror, but still we stand guard, following our favorite Yankees heroes — on social media, that is. Let’s get started!

The Captain receives Roberto Clemente Award

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball announced that Yankee right fielder Aaron Judge is the 2021 recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award. Named in honor of the Pirates great who died tragically in a plane crash while delivering aid to survivors of an earthquake in Nicaragua, the award represents the highest honor an active Major League Baseball player can receive.

You can find Judge’s post about the honor on Instagram here.

Nasty Nestor’s Custom...Bat?

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes is known for his funky delivery, his mustache, and his personalized gear that he changes regularly. Because he wasn’t on the mound for the second half of the season due to injury, we haven’t had a chance to see some new stuff from him for a while now. This week, he brought out his newest bit of gear — a customized bat.

While I hope to see him never use it, because I cannot imagine a good sequence of events that would put him at the plate in today’s universal DH game, I do thoroughly enjoy the fact that Nasty Nestor made sure to complete his set of customized gear.

Rizzo at the Garden

Last week, we saw Aaron Judge at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks’ opener. This week, his buddy Anthony Rizzo stopped by the place for a Rangers game.

While I’m happy to see him enjoying some quality New York sports, I’m more excited by the fact that he was allowed to be there. Hockey games are filled with loud noises and flashing lights, and nowhere does that better than MSG. For a person dealing with concussion symptoms, that is a recipe for disaster. The fact that he’s there suggests that he is symptom-free — and so when spring training arrives, he should have this ordeal firmly in the rearview mirror.

Oswaldo’s Winter Ball Swag

After a rough season at the plate, Oswaldo Cabrera opted to play winter ball this season in order to find himself at the plate. While the Yankees probably want to see him find some of the pop he lost this year — he has just one extra-base hit a the moment — it’s good to see him have some of the swagger that made him a quick fan favorite back.