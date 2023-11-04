Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/4/23

For the first time in many months, we head to the end of a week with no baseball. We’ll have to get settled in, as the temperatures are dropping and we’ll have no MLB action until pitchers and catchers report over three months from now. If we’re lucky, we’ll have plenty of Yankees-related hot stove action to cover in the coming weeks, but for now, get ready to ease into the offseason.

We’ll have plenty of interesting stuff on the site to keep you company on this Saturday. With the news that the Yankees would be letting go of Domingo Germán this week, Josh reflects on his rocky tenure with the team. Also, Noah analyzes how Diamondbacks rookie Brandon Pfaadt provides some clues as to how Clarke Schmidt can maximize his potential, and Andrew writes up Lou Piniella, number 87 on our Top 100 Yankees list.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How many outfielders from outside the organization will the Yankees bring in this winter?

2. What thoughts do you have, if any, on the NBA’s new in-season tournament?