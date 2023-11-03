Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/3/23

Yesterday was the first day of the offseason officially, with the Rangers crowned and moves on the horizon. Free agency has opened, but just for teams to re-sign their upcoming players for a few days before the field becomes available to everyone. Once that sets in, it’ll be interesting to see if this class keeps up the relatively fast pace we’ve seen over the past few offseasons in signing or if we’re going to have to bunker down for a while before any news comes out. Here’s hoping for the former.

On the docket today, Casey starts us off with a discussion on viewership for the World Series and whether the average fan should care about the metrics. Malachi introduces the man with an iconic middle name in Bucky Dent to the Top 100 list, and Peter breaks down Ron Marinaccio’s year through his report card. Finally, I’ll be back later in the day to answer the latest mailbag questions.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the offseason drag on while one or two guys decide on their future, or will we see some quick signings?

2. Are you in holiday-season mode already or do you wait a little longer to get into the festive spirit?