Around the Empire: Yankees News - 11/3/23

The Athletic ($) | Brendan Kuty: Zelus Analytics has the keys to Yankees’ future. Okay that might be an overstatement, but they will be the company that the Yankees will mirror in hopes of improving their analytical process. Zelus’ goal is to help teams use their data to win more games. That sounds good. Hopefully their processes will positively affect the Yankees.

MLB Trade Rumors | Anthony Franco: The offseason has begun, and the Yankees have parted ways with a handful of players, most notably Domingo Germán. The other five include Ryan Weber, Matt Bowman, Jimmy Cordero, and Billy McKinney. Germán’s departure has felt inevitable for years, and it’s finally happened. For McKinney, it’s the end of a relatively successful run in the Bronx the second time around.

MLB.com | David Adler and Manny Randhawa:

Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres were probably the lone offensive bright spots for the Yankees, and they’ve been recognized as so with Silver Slugger nominations. For Torres, this is a big achievement. He, Marcus Semien, and Jose Altuve were the clear cut top second baseman in the AL this year. For Torres to put his name in that conversation is a big positive for his future in the Bronx.

FanGraphs | Esteban Rivera: Aaron Judge has become the most iconic current athlete across NY sports. After being honored as the Roberto Clemente Award recipient earlier this week, I dove into the history of the connection between New York and Puerto Ricans, and why Judge’s honor is special and unique. Yankee fandom, Roberto Clemente, and baseball are key pieces of Puerto Rican culture. Judge has honored all of those with grace and class.