Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/20/23

If the reports from Friday are accurate, then NPB ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be posted today, so MLB teams will have 45 days from tomorrow onward to make their cases. January 4th is the deadline for a decision. The Yankees are expected to be in the mix for the 25-year-old righty, and if you’re interested in reading more about him, I’d recommend reading Alex’s writeup from last week!

More from PSA lies ahead as well. Sam will start us off by previewing freshly-minted NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell as a free agent target and Jake will go back and review the staff 2023 preseason predictions (gulp). Next, Andrés will remember one of the all-time most decorated Yankees for our Top 100 series and Alex will grade Luis Severino’s bummer of a 2023. Womp.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Would you have wanted the Yankees to match the Phillies gave to Aaron Nola?

2. Who do you think will end up signing Blake Snell?