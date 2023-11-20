Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/20/23

New York Post | Jon Heyman: With free agency season underway and Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to be posted soon, the Yankees continue to be highly connected to the pitcher. Yamamoto is coming off a dominant run in NPB and is one of the marquee pitchers on this year’s market. On the other hand, sources on the team are reportedly pessimistic about their chances of landing Shohei Ohtani. The Yankees remain unconvinced that Ohtani would want to play in New York based on comments from his initial move to the US back in 2017. Whether or not that’s a convenient reason for front office to give as to why they don’t make a serious push is up for you to decide.

MLB.com | Todd Zolecki: While the Yankees were never all that highly connected to Aaron Nola, his re-signing with the Phillies on Sunday has taken one free agent option off the table. The nine-year veteran came to terms with the Phils on a seven-year, $172 million contract, likely keeping him in the City of Brotherly Love through 2030.

MLB.com | Jesús Cano: Aaron Judge added another accolade to his growing connection, as over the weekend, his college — Fresno State — officially retired the No. 29 he wore while playing for the Bulldogs. It seems increasingly likely every year that the No. 99 will be another number of his taken out of circulation by New York someday.