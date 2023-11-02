Domingo Germán placed on outright waivers, Yankees tenure likely over

Now that the 2023 MLB season is officially over, the New York Yankees have begun to trim their active roster by making a few moves at the beginning of November. Chief among the six players cut was Domingo Germán who was put on outright waivers, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Germán proved a worthwhile, albeit unspectacular option, as GM Brian Cashman and company maneuvered around a significant number of injuries to its starting rotation. The highlight of Germán’s season and career came on a late June evening in Oakland, where the right-hander pulled off the near-impossible, pitching MLB’s 24th perfect game. Whatever happens for the rest of his career, Germán will always have that literally perfect moment.

The 31-year-old, however, was dealing with alcohol abuse issues, and after an incident mid-season, Germán was put on the restricted list in early August and checked into a treatment facility. He didn’t pitch again in 2023.

It wasn’t the first time these issues had reared its ugly head and thus it wasn’t an unreasonable assumption that the Yanks would move on from Germán come season's end. He made $2.6M this season, would have been arbitration-eligible once again, in line for a raise after covering 100+ innings for the Yankees with a 4.56 ERA, mostly in line with his career average (4.41).

Given the circumstances surrounding the outright, it is likely that this was the end of Germán’s Yankees career.

There were other players who were a part of the 2023 team, and also put on outright waivers. 2023 role players Billy McKinney, Franchy Cordero, Matt Bowman, Jimmy Cordero, and Ryan Weber all reportedly won’t be coming back — at least not initially (like Germán, Cordero is especially unlikely for his own reasons). As always, PSA will keep you posted throughout the long offseason.