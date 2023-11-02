Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/2/23

The long wait is over for Texas Rangers fans. The franchise won its first title in its 62-year history. Only five teams remain who have never won it all: the Padres, Brewers, Mariners, Rockies, and Rays. Good for Texas for finally getting off the schneid (and for booting Houston out of the playoffs, of course).

We’re going with a subdued day on the site as the offseason begins, as Peter will recap World Series Game 5, and Matt will go back to the ‘60s for our next member of the PSA Top 100. Later on, Andrés will review Jonathan Loáisiga’s uneven (to say the least) 2023.

Questions/Prompts:

1. On a scale of 1-10, how mad are you now at the Yankees for not bothering with much of a pursuit of World Series MVP Corey Seager?

2. The Raiders made former Giants fan favorite Antonio Pierce their interim coach. I don’t really have a question here, but, uh, discuss. (Because I feel old.)