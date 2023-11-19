Around the Empire: Yankees News - 11/19/23

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the New York Mets are interested in adding longtime Yankee Luis Severino to their roster. Mets officials are planning to meet with the righty to try and sort out a deal. There have reportedly been a total of eight teams interested in Severino, and the likelihood of him coming back to the Yankees is low. After dealing with a multitude of injuries that have hindered Severino from pitching a high number of innings from season to season, he’s looking for a new start somewhere else.

New York Post | Joel Sherman: Hal Steinbrenner was at one point under scrutiny because of the Yankees’ results of the team. Ten years ago, with the Yankees coming off a disappointing 2013 season, he led a major spending spree. That spree didn’t lead to World Series glory, but it did help the team transition from the Core Four era to the Baby Bombers. Sherman draws the parallels to this offseason, with Steinbrenner again under fire after the Yankees missed the playoffs, and with the Yankees also seemingly cultivating another potential young core, led by Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and others. Will Hal repeat history and try to wrench open his team’s window with a spending spree?

New York Post | Dylan Svoboda: According to Daniel Kramer, it sounds like the Seattle Mariners are out of the running for Shohei Ohtani. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the frontrunners, but there are other teams still in the mix as well such as the Mets, Giants, Rangers, and, of course, the Yankees. Seattle has a middling payroll and were connected to Ohtani when he first arrived in MLB six years ago, but they’ll apparently forgo the chance to sign him.