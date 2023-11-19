Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/19/23

After a pretty busy early offseason week, with all 30 teams working to get their 40-man roster affairs in order, we’ve had a quiet weekend so far. One of the bigger headlines from Saturday pertained to Luis Severino, who reportedly will be meeting with the Mets. The Yankees don’t seem too interested in a reunion, hopefully because their sights are set higher in the free agent pitching market.

We’ll keep chugging along through the offseason here at the site today, as Sam writes up an important figure in MLB history, Catfish Hunter, number 74 on our Top 100. Also, Peter examines Jeimer Candelario, one of the more potent bats on the free agent market, Estevão analyzes Tommy Pham, who profiles as a solid fourth outfielder, and John looks through the week in Yankees social media, with many reacting to Gerrit Cole’s unanimous selection as AL Cy Young.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If the Yankees sign a nine-figure free agent this winter, do you think it’s more likely to be a bat, or a pitcher?

2. What’s the best movie you’ve seen so far this year?