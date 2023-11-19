Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Celebrating the Cole Train

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and the 2023 Yankees season shrinks further into the rearview mirror, but still we stand guard, following our favorite Yankees heroes — on social media, that is. Let’s get started!

Gerrit Cole, your 2023 Cy Young

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball announced that Yankees ace Gerrit Cole finally left the ranks of “best pitchers to never win the Cy Young Award” behind with his unanimous selection as the 2023 AL Cy Young.

A number of Yankees, both members of the present team and legends, put together a video congratulating their teammate on this accomplishment.

Our Cy Guy.



Congratulations to the unanimous American League Cy Young! pic.twitter.com/wlT5GcUMul — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 16, 2023

Both Gerrit and his wife Amy also took to Instagram to express her pride.

How did the two spend their day leading into the announcement? A Paris vacation, of course!

A Royal Bachelor Party

Last winter, Yankees pitcher Michael King got engaged. Well, we’re officially in the leadup to the Yankees’ royal wedding, as King and his buddies had his bachelor party this past week. In attendance were his current/former teammates Clay Holmes, J.P. Sears, and Greg Weissert, among others.

“The Gley Way”

Last week, we noted that Gleyber Torres posted a cryptic photo on Instagram that suggested something coming on YouTube. Well, now we know what that is. “The Gley Way” is a YouTube series that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Yankees second baseman.

Judge and Mike T. go international

Last but not least, Aaron Judge and old friend Mike Tauchman were spotted in Florence this week catching some good ol’ fashioned soccer.

Aaron Judge and Mike Tauchman were in Florence over the weekend to take in some @SerieA action at @acffiorentina ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/IGsZ07JxVD — MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) November 15, 2023

Judge was also at the Fresno State football game last night, as the No. 29 he wore during his time there is being retired by the Bulldogs’ baseball program.