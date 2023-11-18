Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/18/23

Saturday is here, and another weekend is upon us. Now that award season is over, there’s nothing but speculation to look forward to left in 2023, with the rumor mill mostly just spinning out old news at the moment. We’ll see if the wheel gets greased anytime soon, but we could be looking at a decently long wait while the market figures itself out. Such is life.

One of the few teams giving us news is the White Sox, and they’ll be the focus of two different pieces today. Their announcement that the whole roster is on the table prompted not one but two trade targets, the first a look at Luis Robert Jr. by Alex and the second a look at Dylan Cease by Peter. In between the two, Casey covers the next entry into our Top 100 list, with today’s honoree being third baseman Clete Boyer.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Think Brian Cashman will pull off any other roster-trimming moves in the coming days?

2. Any predictions on who spends the most overall this offseason?