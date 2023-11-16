Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/16/23

Gerrit Cole won his first Cy Young Award yesterday, in a way finally putting a bow on the Yankees’ 2023 season. Watching Cole ply his trade every fifth day was undoubtedly the highlight of this year, and now that he’s been officially crowned, it’s almost as if the last bit of outstanding 2023 business has been settled, and we can at least put the miserable campaign to rest.

Of course, we’re not completely done looking back at 2023, as we’ll continue to look back and forward on the site, with Matt reviewing Ben Rortvedt’s season, and Alex writing up Yoshinobu Yamamoto, an NPB star and one of the most enticing free agents on the market. Plus, Noah examines Ray Caldwell, number 77 on our Top 100 series, and Andrés analyzes Tyler Glasnow, a player the frugal Rays may feel compelled to deal this winter.

Questions/Prompts:

1. How surprised were you to see that Cole’s Cy Young victory was of the unanimous variety?

2. Which free agent from this class are you most wary of?