Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Welcome back to another checkpoint through the early stages of the offseason. Last we left off there were rumblings of Juan Soto rumors that he's very much available right now, and that's continued without much further development. On top of that, we're beginning to see suitors emerge for the offseason's biggest name in Shohei Ohtani; unfortunately, the Yankees are nowhere near that list.

It's a wonder that after such a disastrous season the Yanks aren't even remotely being linked to potentially the greatest free agent case of our lifetimes, but there's reasons to believe it. Ohtani's recent injury will hamper his ability to pitch again until 2025 at the earliest, and he's primarily a DH where the team is severely blocked in at. Still, you have to ask: should the Yanks at least put themselves in the running? Would you move heaven and earth to make it work, or is it just too complicated to attempt? If you’ve got questions like these, or anything else on your mind, send ‘em in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday afternoon. All questions received by the night of November 16th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.