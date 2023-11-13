Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/13/23

USA Today | Bob Nightengale: Nightengale goes over his observations from a soundbite -rich winter GM meetings and includes several notes about the Yankees. First, he gives his impressions of Brian Cashman’s expletive-laced rant in which he touched on all topics from the Sonny Gray and Joey Gallo trades to the size of the Bombers’ analytics department. Further down, Nightengale notably mentions the Yankees as the favorites to sign Cody Bellinger alongside the Giants and Cubs. Finally, he reveals the close relationship owner Hal Steinbrenner has with star players Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole.

MLB.com | Anthony Castrovince: Castrovince compiles a list of the 13 teams he expects to shape the tenor of the offseason and has the Yankees landing at fifth behind the Giants, Dodgers, Rangers and Cubs. The Bombers have to react after missing the playoffs, and regardless of how active they actually are, the mere link of their name to a free agent or trade chip generates buzz. Interestingly, Castrovince floats Jung Hoo Lee and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. as outfield targets in addition to Bellinger and Juan Soto, and also wonders whether they will trade Gleyber Torres.

Sports Illustrated | Matthew Postins: The Yankees are in search of starting pitching this winter and their options may grow with the anticipated posting of NPB starter Shota Imanaga today. While not bringing the same star power of fellow NPB starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto — expected to be posted this offseason — he can still help a big league club. The 30 year old lefty is 7-5 with a 2.66 ERA in 24 starts for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars in 2023 and will have 45 days to sign with an MLB club once posted.

NJ Advance Media | Jimmy Hascup: Reggie Jackson was salty when the Yankees declined to bring him back in his special advisor role in 2021 and it appears those wounds still haven’t healed. He took the occasion of Carlos Mendoza’s hiring as Mets manager as an opportunity to take a shot at the Yankees for letting Mendoza and Rob Thompson leave the organization for roles elsewhere. Jackson has served as an advisor to Astros owner Jim Crane after the Yankees let him go.