Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/13/23

Things are fairly quiet as we start another offseason week, though there was still some news from the weekend; former Cubs manager David Ross reportedly won’t be considering the Yankees bench coach job, and elsewhere, the Astros moved to name Joe Espada their manager. No matter, as it’s a loaded day here on the site, as we kick off our free agent preview series, starting with the big one as Josh writes up Shohei Ohtani. We’ll also have Kevin wrap up our analysis of Yankees prospects at the AFL, and Andrew remember the career of Eddie Lopat, number 80 on the Top 100. Plus, Malachi delivers Nick Ramirez’s report card, and Madison puts out the call for this week’s mailbag.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Which Yankees hitter that had a below average offensive season in 2023 is most likely to have an above average one in 2024?

2. Which free agent starting pitcher will produce the most WAR next season?