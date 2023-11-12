Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Championships and Marathons

It’s Sunday once again, and you know what that means — it’s time for our weekly social media roundup! As the days get shorter, the nights get longer, and the 2023 Yankees season shrinks further into the rearview mirror, but still we stand guard, following our favorite Yankees heroes — on social media, that is. Let’s get started!

Gumby is a World Champ

On the one hand, it was incredibly fun watching the Texas Rangers defeat the Houston Astros in the ALCS before heading on to earn their first career World Series title. On the other hand, we had to watch a few former Yankees — most notably Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi — celebrate a title while not donning the pinstripes.

Ah, who am i kidding? While I miss watching Monty in the Bronx, I’m so happy that the fan favorite lefty made such a difference leading the Rangers to the Promised Land.

A-Rod Reminisces on 2009

Every once in a while, Alex Rodriguez reminds you why he was one of the greatest baseball players of all time even without taking performance enhancing drugs. Asked about the biggest hit of his career, A-Rod broke down his game-winning hit in Game 4 of the 2009 World Series, noting how Johnny Damon’s heads-up play to steal second base took Brad Lidge’s best pitch away from him and allowed him to sit fastball.

The ladies go running

Last Sunday was the New York Marathon, and both Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo were in attendance. Don’t fret, though: the two sluggers weren’t running, but supporting their wives who were. Running a marathon is no easy feat — congratulations to the both of them!

Gleyber Torres on YouTube?

Hmm, I’ll be honest, I’m not quite sure what’s going on here. But Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres posted that something is “coming soon,” and the picture included both the YouTube logo and “The Gley Way.” Whatever it is, Everson Pereira and Gio Urshela were in the comments hyping it up, so ... I guess we’ll find out soon enough ...