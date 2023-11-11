Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/11/23

Good morning, all! Today is Veterans Day in the United States (though office jobs observed it yesterday), so thank you to those who served. One of them was a certain Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra, who served in the Navy during World War II and at age 19, he was on a rocket boat during the D-Day invasion. I’ve always enjoyed that photo of Yogi in the Navy, which was prominent when he passed away in 2015.

We’re pausing the PSA Top 100 for a day on the site, but keep an eye out for our other programming. Peter will write up the report card grade for rookie Everson Pereira’s 2023, and Malachi will discuss Aaron Judge’s comments on statistics and the importance of communication and approach in coaching for general strategy. Later on, Noah will remember Anthony Volpe’s five best plays of his Gold Glove-winning campaign.

Questions/Prompts:

1. If you had to guess, where will Cody Bellinger sign for 2024, and for how much?

2. What’s your college football game of the day?